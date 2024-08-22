Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The pleasant and dry weather is gradually coming to an end as we look towards the weekend. A light wind is in store through the end of the work week, making for better beach weather. But, as it shifts from northerly to southwesterly, we will see dew points in the 60s and make it feel more like summer. Warmer air returns shortly after humidity, with upper 80s this weekend and early next week. An isolated shower is possible both Saturday and Sunday, but measurable or widespread rain is unlikely. Feels like temperatures could be in the low/mid 90s by the beginning of next week! Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds southwest/south light.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Continued pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Warmer too! Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. More humid too.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

