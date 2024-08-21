Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Much more pleasant and dry weather is here to stay with less humidity and seasonably cool air as Canadian high pressure dominates for the better part of this week. The comfortable air sticks around for most of the upcoming workweek before we start to warm things up into the weekend. A much lighter wind is in store through the end of the work week, making for better beach weather. Warmer summer air returns by the weekend with 80s and maybe a shot at 90 early next week along with increased humidity. Feels like temperatures could be in the low/mid 90s by the beginning of next week! Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds west light.

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Warmer too! Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

