Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Much more pleasant and dry weather is here to stay with less humidity and seasonably cool air as Canadian high pressure builds in for the better part of this week. The comfortable air sticks around for most of the upcoming workweek before we start to warm things up into the weekend. A much lighter wind is in store through the end of the work week, making for better beach weather starting today. Warmer summer air returns by the weekend with 80s and maybe a shot at 90 early next week! Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and comfortable. Cool too. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds light/variable.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the middle 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube