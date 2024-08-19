Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After affecting us for the past several days, that slow moving low pressure system finally exits east into Canada. Much more pleasant and dry weather arrives with less humidity and sharply cooler air as Canadian high pressure builds in for the better part of this week. The comfortable air sticks around for most of the upcoming workweek before we start to warm things up into the weekend. Northerly winds today will generate high waves on Lake Michigan. We have SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES and a HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK up and down the shoreline through tonight. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and less humid. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

