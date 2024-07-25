Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Upper level smoke may produce a hazy sky the next few days., but some beautiful, colorful sunsets. Humidity is dropping once again behind the cold front for a more comfortable, dry, more refreshing air mass to end the week. Highs will be in the upper 70s today, but 80s return the rest of the weekend. Our weekend looks to warm back up in the mid/upper 80s as a long stretch of dry weather starting today continuing through most of Sunday! Rain chances return Sunday evening, lasting through Wednesday morning. Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, less humid. Pleasant, comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, comfortably cool. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light/variable.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Chance of an evening shower/storm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

