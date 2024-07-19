Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Temperatures will continue to be much more seasonable the next several days in the upper 70s/lower 80s. We'll also hold onto those more comfortable dew points in the 50s and low 60s. We'll have plenty of sun today and Saturday with just some fair weather cumulus clouds expected. A few more clouds will build in Sunday as a weak, moisture starved cold front drops in from the north. There's slight chance of an isolated to scattered shower Sunday afternoon/evening from Grand Rapids northward. A bit more humidity returns next week with highs around average. More shower and thunderstorm chances arrive Tuesday and beyond next week. Enjoy the pleasant and comfortable air mass. Turn off the AC and open the windows! Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, continued pleasant. Highs around 80. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and comfortably cool. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds southwest light.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. highs in the lower 80s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower north of I-96. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. A bit more humid. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of showers/storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

