Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

Forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: High pressure over the region today will bring mostly sunny skies and comfortable high temperatures in the mid 70s. The next chance of rain holds off until at least Friday evening, more likely Friday night into Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms are likely at into Saturday and some may be on the strong side. Locations south/east of Grand Rapids are in a LEVEL 1 MARGINAL threat for severe storms on Saturday. Friday and Saturday will see high temperatures in the lower 80s. West Michigan falls back into the 70s on Sunday and Monday with plenty of sunshine. Stay alert with FOX 17 News for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the middle 70s. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, but gradually increasing clouds with evening shower chances. Highs around 80. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Some late day clearing is possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

