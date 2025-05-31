Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: May 2025 is going to end with only three 80-degree days, while the average is around seven! A cold front sliding south from Canada is leaving our weekend dry and sunny with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Hazy skies are expected for part of the weekend as wildfire smoke drifts in from Canada. Sunday kicks off the month of June! A shift to a warmer weather pattern is likely through the first week of the new month with highs returning to the 80s! Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and cool. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds north/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Some patchy frost possible in outlying/rural locations. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds northwest light.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Canadian wildfire smoke may return in the upper levels of our atmosphere. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and more humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

