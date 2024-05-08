Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After rounds of severe thunderstorms and multiple confirmed tornadoes on Tuesday, today will be a much quieter, dry, and mostly sunny day. Look for highs today in the lower 70s. More showers arrives tonight into Thursday along with breezy and cooler conditions, but severe weather is not likely. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s. More shower chances arrive on Saturday, but Sunday (Mother's Day) looks mainly dry at this time. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing overnight. Lows around 50. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. A thunderstorm also possible. Breezy and cooler too. Highs around 60. Winds northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY/MOTHER'S DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

