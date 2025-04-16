Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A mostly sunny, but cool day is expected today with highs in the lower 50s (cooler near Lake Michigan). Highs are back in the 60s tomorrow with showers possible after sunset. This is the onset moisture from another system bringing the potential for some strong to severe storms on Friday. At this point, the Storm Prediction Center has southern Lower Michigan in the Slight Risk Area (Level 2 out of 5) for Friday, so stay tuned to updated forecasts for Good Friday. Wind and hail with these storms would be the primary threat. Pleasant weather is on tap for much of Easter Weekend, with partial sunshine and highs in the mid/upper 50s both Saturday and Easter Sunday. That said, showers are becoming increasingly possible on Sunday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds light/variable.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing afternoon clouds. Breezy and warmer. A chance of night showers. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds south-southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a few showers and thunderstorms likely. SLIGHT CHANCE SEVERE (Level 2 out of 5) Highs in the low/mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

MONDAY: Breezy and milder with the chance for a few rain showers. Highs in the low 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

