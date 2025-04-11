Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect a gradual warming trend into the weekend beginning today. High pressure builds into the Great Lakes for some sunshine today and Saturday with highs in the 50s. Clouds will thicken on Sunday as a warm front lifts into the state giving us the chance of a few light showers. A cold front approaches Monday bringing slightly better chance at showers and eventually cooler temperatures behind the system for Tuesday and Wednesday next week. "Average/Normal" highs are currently in the mid 50s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows around 30. Winds north/east light.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light showers. Highs around 60.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

