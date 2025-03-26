Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Quiet and cool conditions continue today with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures will begin to warm up Thursday and into the weekend. Highs rise into the lower/mid 50s tomorrow, making it the most pleasant day of the week, although a quick shower is possible during the day. Milder air continues to gradually move into the region to finish the week and into the weekend, with occasional rain showers and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Expect the potential for significant modifications to the weekend weather, as a bigger early Spring storm system moves toward the Great Lakes and likely gives us rain and thunderstorms on Sunday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, dry, and quiet. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and not as chilly. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered late day showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy rain and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

