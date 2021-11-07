Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Did you remember to turn your clock back one hour and change the batteries in the smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector? If you need to get outside would completed, make sure to maximize your time outside today and tomorrow with sunshine, dry conditions, and highs around 60. A few light showers are possible late Tuesday, but better precipitation chances return on Thursday as a powerful fall storm tracks into the Upper Midwest. We expect significant wind, rain, and sharply colder air. This could potentially bring a round of accumulating lake-effect snow by next weekend. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts as we draw closer to the arrival of this system.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. Warmer too! Highs near 60. Southwest winds at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Some morning sunshine, but clouds thicken through the day. Chance of P.M./night light showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few showers late in the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of rain and snow, mostly lake effect precipitation. Highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube