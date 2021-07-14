Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Most of today should stay relatively dry, but its humid with highs in the lower 80s. A stronger storm system will push into the area tonight and throughout Thursday, bringing potentially multiple rounds of thunderstorms. The first round Wednesday late evening will likely be weakening as it approaches, but storms that develop on Thursday afternoon may be on the strong side. The front will struggle to completely clear the area on Friday, which leads us to another round of light to moderate rain showers. Drier weather looks to push in just in time for the weekend and stay even into early next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a shower possible east of 131 during the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Humid with lows near 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Strong to severe storms are possible. Humid too, with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Rain likely. Ending from north to south late in the day. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

