Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our stretch of sizzling temperatures and heat wave extends into today, which will be the hottest day of the week with high temperatures in the lower 90s. Another CLEAN AIR ACTION DAY is in effect for much of the area. Try to refrain from running gas powered lawn equipment or topping off the gas tank...both contribute to ground level ozone. May 2023 finished off as West Michigan's second driest month of May on record. We need rain! Thankfully, there is a chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. However, they will be hit-or-miss. We will likely enter into a period or state of "abnormally dry" conditions, the first stage before drought stage one. With light winds in the forecast this weekend, it will be ideal to be along Lake Michigan and our beaches! The waters of Lake Michigan are currently in the lower 50s, with low wave heights of a foot or less. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Hot! Highs in the lower 90s. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds northeast light.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny in the afternoon with a few isolated to scattered showers/storms possible. these will be hit and miss, not widespread. Highs near 90 degrees. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A cold front sliding through the state may produce a shower. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube