Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Cooler air filters in behind a cold front today with highs 15 to 20 degrees colder than yesterday. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs only around 60. Areas of frost are possible tonight with clear skies, light winds, and strong radiational cooler setting in. Dry air sticks around the Great Lakes for the next several days. At this point, the weekend is looking dry and warm for the River Bank Run, Tulip Time activities, and Mother's Day! The next real chance for any showers or thunderstorms is early next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Some early morning cloud cover from Grand Rapids southward, otherwise mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Areas of frost likely. We may see a FROST ADVISORY issued! Lows in the mid 30s. Winds northeast light.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. A bit warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: (MOTHER'S DAY) Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the upper 70s.

