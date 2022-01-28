Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and cold

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Colder arctic air settled in overnight, setting West Michigan up for a frigid Friday. High temperatures today only reach the teens, with mostly sunny skies. It will look a whole lot warmer than it feels with wind chills in the teens. Cloud cover returns for the weekend, along with the chance for light snow showers late Saturday into Sunday as a weak disturbance passes through. High temperatures this weekend remain in the 20s. Looking for a little warm up? Next week high temperatures return to the 30s. We're currently tracking a storm system for late Tuesday night into Wednesday and Thursday bringing potentially significant rain, ice, and snow. This could lead to flooding and difficult travel conditions. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for updates as this far out details can and will change. Bundle up!

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A cold day, with highs in the upper teens. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills in the single digits to below zero.

TONIGHT: Mix of cloud cover. Light winds. Lows in the single digits.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance for late evening flurries or snow showers. Light accumulations will be possible. Highs in the lower 20s..

SUNDAY: Lingering morning snow showers or flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, a bit warmer. Highs near 30 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for an evening wintry mix. Highs in the upper 30s.

