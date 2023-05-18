Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and back to seasonal temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly clear skies this morning as temperatures kick off in the lower 40s and possible upper 30s. Chilly temperatures, clear skies and quiet winds create the perfect conditions for patchy frost to form. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for Kent, Newaygo, Mecosta, Montcalm, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Calhoun and Branch Counties until 7 A.M. Also, for Oceana and Newaygo counties, a FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in place for today due to low humidity and dry conditions. Do NOT burn! Sunshine and warmth are expected for this afternoon. High temperatures return to 70s today! A cold front will sweep across West Michigan on Friday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and the chance of light scattered showers. A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out either. A lingering shower is possible on Saturday morning. Aside from that, sunshine is expected for the remainder of the weekend! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Possible early patchy frost. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds south/southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of light scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Chance of lingering early morning showers, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

