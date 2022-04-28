Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and a little warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy in West Michigan this morning. Another FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Branch, Hillsdale, and St. Joseph counties through early this morning. Remember to cover any sensitive vegetation! Skies are expected to stay dry for most of West Michigan till end the work week! High pressure is expected to hang around the region for today and Friday, which will deliver a nice mix of sun and clouds. This high pressure air mass is in a "battle" with a system stationed towards the southwest of Lake Michigan! The high pressure is expected to "win" for most of West Michigan. However, a few clouds and passing showers are possible southwest of Kalamazoo today. By this afternoon and Friday, high temperatures are in the 50s. This weekend features high temperatures in the lower 60s, with the chance of rain showers Saturday night into Sunday. The normal or average high temperature is now 63 degrees. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast, live radar, and immediate severe weather alerts.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance of passing shower southwest of Kalamazoo. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of late evening/night rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60 degrees.

