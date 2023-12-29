Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with stray scattered light showers

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: More drizzle and light showers will continue throughout today. Showers are expected to taper off late this afternoon. When the system is done, we expect around a quarter inch of rainfall in total accumulated from the last few days. Saturday brings a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the lower 40s. The best chance for some snow in West Michigan will be this upcoming Sunday, New Year's Eve. Snow accumulations don't look significant for travel impacts, as most of the region will pick up less than one inch. However, overnight lows below freezing could create slick spots on the roads. This December could land as the second least snowy on record. A drier start to the New Year is anticipated on Monday, with cooler air dropping in. Forecast models hint to the potential for some snow by next Wednesday and Thursday. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts.

TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY / NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy with light snow shower chances. Highs in the mid 30s.

MONDAY / NEW YEAR'S DAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow shower chances. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

