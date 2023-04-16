Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers & storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy Sunday West Michigan! Our pattern change begins today, bringing morning spotty rain showers. Temperatures warm to the upper 60s today ahead of showers. A line of stronger showers and storms is set to move through the region in the middle of the day. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with strong winds and hail. Have a way to receive immediate alerts. Cooler air wraps in later this evening as a cold front sweeps through following the showers. It will cooling us back down significantly for the beginning of the work week. A mix of rain and snow, switching over to snow is expected for Monday and early Tuesday, most of which will fall in lake effect form. Any accumulation will be on cooler surfaces, but roads will remain just wet. Some sunshine and warmer temperatures return late Tuesday. We won't see too much of a break from precipitation, as chances for rain move in Thursday through the weekend. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms possible. Some storms could be on the stronger side. Highs in the lower 70s. A cold front passes, bringing cooler air by the late afternoon. Winds south/southeast at 10 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain switching to snow. Abruptly cooler, lows in the lower 30s. Winds southwest at 15 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 35 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance of light rain, but mostly snow. Sharply cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Winds west at 15 to 25 mph, with individual gusts up to 35 mph.

TUESDAY: A few flurries possible in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

