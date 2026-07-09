Today's Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & Storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: A slow moving cold front will lead to shower and storm chances through the day today. Activity will be very scattered, with some locations potentially not picking up on anything. The chance for any severe storms in our area is low, but areas along and east of I-96 are included in a Marginal Risk. It will be warm and humid as this system passes through with highs in the lower 80s. An isolated storm or two will be possible Friday, but the forecast is trending dryer than it looked previously. This weekend will be dry and sunny as temperatures warm back into the upper 80s and low 90s. Next week will be HOT as another big ridge of high pressure builds and creates our second heat wave of the season. Expect highs at 90 or above for most of next week. Dew points (a measure of moisture in the air) will not be as bad or high as they were last week, but "feels like" temperatures will still likely be in the mid to upper 90s. Prepare for another toasty stretch!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms, severe storms not expected. Warm and humid, Highs in the low 80s. Winds WSW at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance few stray showers and storms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Wind N at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, chance isolated shower or storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with highs around 90.

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