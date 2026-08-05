Today's Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & Iso. Storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: A slow-moving cold front will bring rain into West Michigan this morning, with scattered showers expected on and off through most of the day. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible but severe weather is not expected. There may be a lull in activity this afternoon, but another round of showers and storms will move in this evening into tonight. We may also see some wildfire smoke from the Pacific Northwest fires moving in today. Our forecast models are hinting that the thicker smoke may stay confined to the upper levels of the atmosphere. In that case, air quality here at the surface won't be impacted much. A few rain showers will likely linger into Thursday morning before the front pushes into Indiana and dry air moves in. Small chances for rain are also in the forecast Friday and Saturday, but both look to be primarily dry days. As for temperatures, they will stay rather seasonable in the low to mid 80s through the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend. It may be an active start to next week with rain and storm chances late Sunday into Monday.

TODAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/iso. storms. Highs in the upper 70s/lower 80s and humid. Wind W/SW at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Wind W/SW at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning showers, otherwise P.M. clearing likely. Highs around 80 and humid. Wind NW at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Chance nighttime showers/storms.

SATURDAY: Chance A.M. showers/storms, otherwise turning mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Chance showers/storms late.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80.

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