Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers exiting

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Another cold, breezy and wet start to the day as scattered showers continue today with some snow possibly mixing in at times, otherwise just some lighter rain. Temperatures this week will stay chilly through Thursday morning as a big trough in our upper level jet stream and upper level low spin over the region and allow for cold air to pour in from Canada. This cold air will infiltrate areas all the way to the Gulf Coast with frost/freeze warnings there. We also have winter storm warnings posted across the Upper Peninsula where more than a foot has already fallen in some areas. We will remain 15 to 20 degrees below average until Thursday! Showers will wrap up today, the upper level trough will lift out Thursday, and sunshine returns Friday and Saturday with temperatures pushing back into the 60s. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of lake effect rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and a bit chilly. Lows in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, some afternoon sunshine possible. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies, warmer, and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs near 70 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

