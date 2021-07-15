Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: There will be a chance for weakening thunderstorms early this morning as temperatures hold near 70 degrees and humidity remains very high. Later today during the afternoon storms will develop again, just ahead of an approaching front. Exactly where these develop and how strong they are is highly dependent on the way storms before-hand. However, locations southeast of Grand Rapids likely stand the best threat to see stronger storms and heavy rainfall. By Friday, the threat for severe weather is over, but showers will try to linger as an area of low pressure moves along the slow-moving front. At this point the weekend still looks dry and less humid, especially on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely south of I-96. West northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain likely for areas along and south of I-96, scattered showers farther north. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit humid still with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

