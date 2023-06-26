Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and possible storms

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Our severe weather threated ended last night as most West Michigan communities had heavy downpours with frequent lightning with some strong and severe storms. Scattered rain showers are expected to continue though today and linger into early Tuesday. We didn't get much rain Sunday, but its a start with how dry we've been. Cooler air as the low pressure system brings in air from Canada. Forecast models are indicating between .50" to 1.0" of rain accumulation including Sunday through Tuesday morning. A few lucky locations could receive more than an 1.0" of rain by Tuesday, especially those that saw heavy downpours from thunderstorms over the weekend. Seeing that parts of West Michigan are now under a severe drought, we'll take any rain that we can get! We dry out again by Wednesday and bring back the sun and 80 degrees! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. A few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s near 70-degrees. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some lingering showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: A few lingering showers with afternoon sunshine. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few pop-up showers. Highs in the middle and upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

