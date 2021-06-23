Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Another disturbance will move across the area today, allowing for a few showers, but it won't be raining everywhere, all day long. Thursday is the warmest day of the week with highs in the 80s. By evening, showers and a few storms will be possible, especially near and west of 131. The heaviest of our rain will overspread the area on Friday as a front becomes stationary overhead. Saturday and Sunday also have the chance to bring additional rain and storms to the region, although severe weather is not likely. How much rain we see over the weekend remains in question as the track and strength of additional weather disturbances remains to be seen, but two to four inches is not out of the question at this point. Stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered light showers. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 50s. Winds south at 7 to 14 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy and warmer with highs in the low/mid 80s. Evening showers and storms, especially near and west of 131. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube