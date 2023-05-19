Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clouds are increasing in West Michigan this morning with temperatures kicking off in the 50s. A cold front will sweep across West Michigan today, bringing slightly cooler temperatures and a few light scattered showers. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but severe weather is not likely. A lingering shower is possible on Saturday morning as a low pressure system rotates through the state. Aside from that, once the clouds clear on Saturday sunshine is expected for the remainder of the weekend! Next week looks wonderful with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through next Thursday. Temperatures will rebound into the 70s to lower 80s, as well. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light scattered showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs in the middle 60s. Wind southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated lingering shower possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Chance of lingering early morning showers, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle/upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

