Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain shower and thunder possible

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clouds increased overnight leading into this morning. Rain showers are possible this morning as well, but not expected to be widespread until the late morning or early afternoon. Heaviest accumulations over half an inch down near I-94 and the state line. I-96 area looks to get between a quarter and half inch. Today's temperatures will remain on the cooler side in the low to middle 60s. We dry out early Tuesday morning and sunshine returns with temperatures near 70 degrees. The rest of our 7-day forecast has temperatures in the 70s with a possibility of 80 degrees Thursday or Friday. Normal highs for this time of year are in the upper 60s. A large high pressure system to our north looks to help dry us out for the majority of next week! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, a few thunderstorms possible near Kalamazoo. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds east at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lingering shower possible. East northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: A few showers possible early, otherwise sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Abundant sunshine. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

