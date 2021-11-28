Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: The majority of widespread snow showers has come to a close. Isolated snow flurries can’t be ruled out this morning as there's a potential for freezing drizzle in the mix that could lead to very slick roadways. Lake effect snow showers take over on Sunday with higher additional snow accumulations focused more northward. More mostly snow with a bit of wintry mix chances continues on Monday with another clipper system moving in. High temperatures through the weekend remain in the 30s, overnight lows in the 20s, bundle up!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake-effect flurries and snow showers likely. Light additional accumulations possible. Highs in the middle 30s. Northwest winds at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an isolated lingering flurry. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few light afternoon and evening rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain shower late evening and overnight. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, with the chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

