Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with isolated shower chances

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Plan on cool temperatures, breezy conditions, and some cloud cover in West Michigan this morning. Hit-or-miss rain showers will be possible through the day, along with a high temperature of 50 degrees. Waves heights may reach up to 7 feet with the strong winds as well. Wednesday looks dry with some decent sunshine as we break away from one system and get ready for another. This next system is set to move into West Michigan on Thursday. Scattered rain showers are likely on Thursday, becoming more widespread late Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will stay in the 50s for the rest of the week and this weekend! Don't forget your rain coat and warm layers. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Breezy. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

