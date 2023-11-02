Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, a bit warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Partly sunny, breezy conditions are expected today with high temperatures a bit warmer than yesterday in the mid/upper 40s. Strong southwest winds will persist across the region both today and tomorrow sustained at about 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts will reach about 30 mph. The next best chance for rain will be late Sunday, with more widespread chances on Monday with temps in the lower 50s. Cooler air returns by next Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures back in the lower 40s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates. Don't forget, we return to Eastern Standard Time Saturday night/Sunday morning. Make sure to set the clocks back one hour. Beginning Sunday, that means our sunset time will be about 5:30 P.M.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and breezy. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, continued breezy. A few light showers are possible north of Grand Rapids along a weak cold front in the late afternoon/early evening. Highs around 50. Winds southwest at 12 to 24 mph. Wind gusts over 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

