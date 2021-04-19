Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few light rain showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A cold front will work through the area Monday morning from northwest to southeast bringing temps down and allowing for scattered light rain showers. High temperatures on Monday will stay in the 40s around G.R. and northwest while numbers to the southeast will climb well into the 50s before the cold front passes through. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle to reach the low 40s. A wave of low pressure forming along the aforementioned cold front will bring a chance for snow showers to the southern portions of the viewing area by Wednesday afternoon and evening. Slushy accumulations of wet snow are possible Tuesday afternoon/evening for sections around but especially south of I-94 to the Indiana Line. Tuesday and Wednesday evenings we also expect a hard freeze with overnight lows dropping into the 20s. The National weather service issued a Freeze Watch from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning for all of West Michigan plus a Freeze Warning for our northern most communities. Temperatures return to average with dry conditions by the end of the week and next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. A few light rain showers develop. Highs in the upper 40s. Breezy west winds at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening and mainly around and south of I-94. Highs near 40. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Lows in the 20s with a hard freeze possible.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly start with morning temps in the 20s. Mostly cloudy and cold with a few flurries, mainly during the morning. Breezy. Highs near 40.

THURSDAY: Hard freeze possible with a chilly start due to morning temps in the 20s. Mostly sunny. Temperatures slowly rebounding with highs in the upper 40s near 50 degrees.

