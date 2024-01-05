Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Today features mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions and a few light flurry chances. Throughout the weekend we expect mostly cloudy skies with minor snow chances both days. Snow totals for the weekend could be around an inch. Our team continues to track the potential of a much larger system arriving next Tuesday and Wednesday from the Texas panhandle. This storm will tap moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, but the exact track is not in stone, although forecast models take the low just south and east of Michigan. That's about 200 miles further south and east of previous tracks, which keeps most of our area in the colder air where more snow is likely. While this system is expected to produce a heavy, wet, high moisture content snow, some rain may mix in especially south and east of Grand Rapids. Wind will be another factor with some 40 to 50 mph gusts and brief white-out conditions possible, especially closer to the Lake Michigan shoreline. This system may be the precursor to a pattern change and sharply colder temperatures later next week. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts as this storm system reaches the United States on Saturday and our forecast models begin to latch on to a more solid solution and track.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Grassy accumulations possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of lingering snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and becoming windy with snow developing. Some rain showers may mix in at times. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with gusty winds and snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

