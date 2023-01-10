Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a light scattered wintry mix

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: After hopefully enjoying the 56% of available sunshine yesterday the clouds are back. A weak low pressure system tracks over Lake Michigan early this morning, initiating some light rain and wintry/snow across West Michigan. We are not anticipating widespread travel impacts, but roads could be damp due to minor accumulation. A wintry mix of light rain and a few snowflakes comes to close this afternoon with cloud cover hanging around for tonight. A few light sprinkles and a few snowflakes are possible on Wednesday with otherwise mainly dry and cloudy skies. We're currently keeping our eye on a larger system for Thursday and Friday. The system begins as rain for Thursday late morning / early afternoon mostly south of I-96 with precipitation transitioning over to snow by Thursday night. We'll see mainly light snow showers linger into Friday. It will additionally be breezy both days! Accumulations are varying on models, but indicate we may get our first 1" snowfall since December! Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of scattered light rain or mix. Accumulations light, if any. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Dry and cloudy. Light winds. Lows in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated flurry or sprinkle possible. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Rain develops through the day and transitions to wintry mix and snow with otherwise cloudy skies. Heaviest amounts of precipitation south and east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 30s with breezy winds.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for mix or snow. Best chance for accumulations will be to the southeast. Highs in the mid 30s with breezy winds.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube