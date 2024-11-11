Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, windy, slight shower chance

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We have a strong cold front sweeping through the state today that will really ramp up the wind and gradually drop the temperature this afternoon. There's a small chance of a stray shower today, but the big story is going to be the wind picking up out of the west and northwest gusting to 35 MPH. With that wind, the temperatures are actually going to be dropping from the 50s this morning, to the mid/upper 40s by this afternoon. There are no shots of cold air in the forecast over the next week. In fact, there are indications that we may see above normal temperatures (mid/upper 50s) leading up to Thanksgiving week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the low/mid 50s by late morning/early afternoon, then gradually falling into the 40s by mid/late afternoon. Winds west/northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, but decreasing clouds overnight. Diminishing winds too. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds northwest/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing afternoon clouds with a chance of showers developing at night. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

