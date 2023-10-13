Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, windy, scattered showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy Friday! Before you head out the door, grab your umbrella and a heavier coat! A few light, spotty showers will clear out through the morning, but cloud cover will linger. Rain will become more widespread and steady as the day goes on, especially in the late afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain is likely between this evening and overnight into Saturday. Many West Michigan communities will pick up one to two inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible. Clean those drains on your street to avoid flooding potential! In addition to rain, winds will be very strong both today and Saturday. Wind gusts could range up to 40 mph. Daytime high temperatures will be cool in the lower 50s for Friday and Saturday. Factoring in the wind, it will feel even cooler! Rain will become isolated and spotty on Sunday, with lingering cloud cover on Monday. Some sunshine will return for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered morning showers. Steadier rain arrives in the late afternoon and evening. Becoming windy, too. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds east at 15 to 25 mph, with individual gusts up to 35/40 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with widespread rain showers. Heavy at times. Lows in the middle to upper 40s. Winds east at 15 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Windy too. Highs in the lower 50s, but it will feel like 40s a majority of the day! Winds northeast at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35/40 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible, especially closer to the lakeshore. Highs in the lower 50s. Not as windy.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

