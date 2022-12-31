Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy & warmer, chances of stray showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Skies dry up and clouds hang around for Saturday (New Year's Eve) with temperatures pushing to near 40 degrees. Tonight we can expect temperatures to fall to the upper 20s, with a chance for light rain showers with a few snowflakes mixed in. Sunday (New Year’s Day) brings a small chance for a few light rain showers; otherwise dry and cloudy for the rest of the day. A larger system develops overnight Monday, lasting into Tuesday and early Wednesday. This system is likely to bring widespread rain showers on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid and upper 50s. Parts of West Michigan could make a run at near-record high temperatures. As cooler air filters in for Wednesday, rain will transition over to a few snow showers. Temperatures return to near-normal (lower 30s) for next Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY / NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy skies with a small chance for drizzle. A few snowflakes are possible late at night. Highs near 40 degrees. Winds north/northwest, light and variable.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers or a wintry mix. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds from the west, light and variable.

SUNDAY / NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy with the chance of light rain/drizzle or snowflakes, especially in the morning; otherwise cloudy & dry. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds south/southeast, light and variable, turning southwest by the afternoon.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry through the day. The chance for rain develops overnight. Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light rain transitions to light snow showers, any accumulation will be minor. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube