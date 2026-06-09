Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, warm, humid, sct'd showers and storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: This week will be hot and humid with the chance for thunderstorms each day through Thursday, with potential for severe thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday nights. A few more storms are possible today with highs in the lower 80s. We will really turn up the heat Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees...our first 90 of the year is possible! Additionally, thunderstorms Wednesday could be strong to severe. We're already in a SLIGHT RISK (level 2/5) on Wednesday. With high humidity and heat index values in the mid/upper 90s on Wednesday, this will easily be the hottest-feeling day of the year. Attention will quickly turn to Thursday when there is another chance for storms and once again some could be strong to severe in the later part of the day. We are in an ENHANCED RISK (level 3/5) for Thursday. We are issuing a WEATHER READY ALERT for Wednesday and Thursday due to excessively hot and humid conditions, and the chances for severe storms. We expect somewhat cooler, less humid air behind the front Friday and beyond.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with scattered showers likely and a chance thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Areas of fog possible. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds west/southwest light.

WEDNESDAY: WEATHER READY ALERT: A chance showers and thunderstorms (some may be strong to severe), otherwise hazy, hot, and humid. Likely our hottest day of the year so far. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Feels like temperatures 95 to 100. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: WEATHER READY ALERT: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, hazy, hot, and humid with chance showers and thunderstorms. Some may be strong to severe in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Early morning showers or storms, then becoming mostly sunny and cooler. Not as humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers/storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

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