Tonight's Forecast: Light showers possible overnight

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: A few light overnight rain showers will develop but appreciable rainfall is not in the cards. The best chance for rain Thursday morning will be the closer you reside to the Indiana Line. Otherwise, much of Thursday shakes out dry with even some sunshine showing up for the afternoon. Expect sustained winds in the 20-30 mph range Thursday with some gusts to 40 or 45. Friday, high pressure will be solidifying itself across the region leading to an abundance of sunshine that continues into this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm from the 40s Friday, to the 60s by Sunday. Normal highs have us in the mid 40s this time of year. It looks to stay dry until late next Tuesday at the earliest, perhaps more likely Wednesday. Spring officially arrives Saturday at 5:37 A.M.!

TONIGHT: Thickening clouds with the chance for light rain showers overnight. Becoming windy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds at 5 to 15 mph but increasing late.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy early with a chance of light showers mainly along and south of I-96. Becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s. Northeast winds at 15 to 30 mph, gusting to 40/45 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer! Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer! Highs in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild! Highs in the lower 60s.

