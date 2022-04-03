Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Good morning and happy Sunday! Many locations across West Michigan are waking up to a light dusting of snow accumulation on grassy or elevated surfaces like bridges/overpasses. A few light flurries and sprinkles persist this morning, with drier air moving in through the day. Skies remain mostly cloudy for your Sunday, with more moments of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures reach the upper 40s today! Another burst of rain and snow showers develop overnight, with a wintry mix directly impacting your Monday morning commutes. Allow for a few extra minutes of travel time on Monday. Accumulating snow is possible along and north of I-96, with 1" to 3" possible by Monday afternoon. Keep your umbrella and warm layers handy for this upcoming work week! The chance for rain showers and a wintry mix are possible in each day of this upcoming week aside from Tuesday. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A wintry mix of rain and snow develops after Midnight. Lows in the lower 30s with light winds.

TOMORROW: Chance of wintry mix and rain showers in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

