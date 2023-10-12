Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, a few showers & cool

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Keep the rain gear handy over the next few days! Showers are possible south of Grand Rapids this morning, however the greatest chance of pop-up showers will be later this evening and overnight. A few light showers are possible again Friday morning, with steady rain arriving in the afternoon/evening hours as a low pressure system draws near. The heaviest rain is likely Friday night and Saturday. Many locations will pick up one to two inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible. All-in-all, keep your rain coat and warm layers handy this week. High temperatures will remain in the 50s the rest of this week and into the weekend. Winds will pick up Friday into Saturday, at times gusting up to 25 mph. This will drop wind chill temperatures to the 40s, so bundle up! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers possible, especially across our southern counties. These showers will likely spread northward in the late afternoon/evening. Highs in the middle 50s. Winds east-northeast at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with scattered morning showers. Steadier rain arrives in the late afternoon and evening. Becoming windy too. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds east at 15 to 25 mph, with individual gusts up to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. windy too. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

