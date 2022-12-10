Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, spotty wintry mix possible this evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Mostly cloudy skies will dominate today, capping high temperatures in the upper 30s. Another mix of rain and snow develops overnight, lasting through early Sunday morning. Freezing drizzle could be mixed in with some of the precipitation late tonight and early Sunday, so take it easy on the roads. Sunday clouds will linger, ahead of a mostly cloudy start to the work week. The next larger system on tap for the region will be on Wednesday and Thursday of next week, which is anticipated to bring widespread rain showers transitioning over to snow with strong wind gusts. The average high temperature for this time of year is between 38 to 36 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center suggests that temperatures are likely to be within that zone through mid-December. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Team. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle and upper 30s. Winds out of the east at 5 to 15 mph with individual gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Light snow and rain are possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Minor accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds east, light and variable.

SUNDAY: Early morning showers end, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s, near 40 degrees. Winds calm, turning northwest in the afternoon at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain showers develop with strong wind gusts. Highs near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with wintry mix chances. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube