Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, snow showers, warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Some light snow showers may occur today in West Michigan. This will be light with totals less than an inch. After that moves away, the rest of today is mainly with highs in the mid 30s. Starting Thursday and into next week, a return to warmer and quieter weather happens just in time for the official start to Spring on Friday! It's what we call the vernal equinox and officially arrives at 10:46 A.M.. It's the exact time the sun is directly overhead of the equator. It also marks the start of Fall for the southern hemisphere. Since this is SEVERE WEATHER WEEK, there will be a STATEWIDE TORNADO DRILL at 1 P.M. today. Listen for the sirens to sound, although since this is a voluntary effort, not all local and state municipalities may participate.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with snow showers. Less than an inch, except in Muskegon and Oceana Counties. A moisture feed off Lake Michigan may generate 2" to 3" in those areas. Warmer too! Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of patchy freezing drizzle. Lows around 30. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy with the chance of light rain showers. Warmer with highs in the middle 40s. Winds light/variable.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance or rain/snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube