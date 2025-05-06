Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely along/east of 131

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The best chance of rain today will be for areas along/east of U.S. 131. The steadiest rain will likely be across Montcalm, Ionia, Eaton, Calhoun Counties. The upper level low pressure system controlling our weather the past few days begins to move off to the east later today, allowing for dry air to return to the Great Lakes later today and tomorrow. More sunshine returns by mid-week, with Wednesday's highs climbing back into the low 70s. The second half of the week looks very nice, with lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s! At this point, the weekend is looking dry and warm for the River Bank Run, Tulip Time activities and Mother's Day! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely along/east of U.S. 131. Rain totals will be heaviest from Lansing to Jackson to Detroit. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Winds west light.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds northwest/north at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, but cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: (MOTHER'S DAY) Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 70s.

