Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy & quiet

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A chilly and mostly clear start to the day with temperatures kicking off mostly in the 20s. Today will remain dry and calm with clouds mixing back in, as temps will rise to around 40 degrees. A system will move into Michigan from the south, bringing a chance for snow and/or rain mixing in on Tuesday and Wednesday. We expect minor accumulations around an inch. This system will cool us back down Thursday into the weekend, rebooting the lake effect snow machine. This time around, after consistent cool air, we could expect more widespread accumulations to push inland. Stay tuned for the latest forecasts. Get more by downloading the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds east-southeast, light and variable.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds early with chances for rain and snow through the daytime and evening hours. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for rain and snow, transitioning to scattered snow showers in the evening. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

