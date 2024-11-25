Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, mild, few light showers and drizzle

The forecast from FOX17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Temperatures staying relatively mild into the start of this Thanksgiving week, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 today! We expect some light rain showers and/or drizzle across West Michigan, totaling around a tenth of an inch. The showers are associated with a low pressure system and cold front tracking directly over the state, shifting our weather pattern into the holiday weekend. Tuesday will be breezy and cooler, but mainly dry. Another system will approach the Midwest from the south on Wednesday, bringing us a chance for rain/snow mix Wednesday night, especially in our southern communities. Thursday, as that system moves east, highs will be in the 30s as lake effect snow sets up after Thanksgiving Day through the weekend as a sharply colder pattern unfolds. Expect some snow accumulations to stick more than our first snow event, especially for locations along/west of U.S. 131! Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Team for future updates on our Holiday forecast.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few light rain showers and drizzle. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few evening rain showers, otherwise a chance of some light rain/snow showers overnight. Becoming breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy, and cooler with a few morning flakes possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of P.M. and night rain/snow showers, especially south of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 30s near 40.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with lake effect snow showers likely. Steadiest and heaviest along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the lower 30s.

