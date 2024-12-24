Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry, and quiet

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We will continue to gradually melt the existing snow on the ground, but no more accumulating snow is on the way. If you manage to hang on to at least one inch of snow by 7 A.M. Christmas morning, that qualifies as a "White Christmas!" That said, it will be melting quickly after that. Weather conditions look to remain mainly dry and quiet this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with highs in the low/mid 30s! A bigger warming trend is on the horizon by the end of the week, with temperatures building into the 40s (perhaps 50) by the end of Christmas Week. The warmer temperatures will also come with increasing rain chances this weekend. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY/CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry and quiet. Patchy drizzle possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid/upper 20s. Winds east/southeast light.

WEDNESDAY/CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry and quiet. Slight chance of some patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer with a chance of showers. Areas of fog possible. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely. Unseasonably warm with highs around 50.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube