Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy & mainly dry

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We kick off this morning with increased clouds as the increased cloud cover comes with chances of rain for the start of the work week. Isolated shower chances will be possible this afternoon. More widespread rain is expected to move in Tuesday afternoon through the overnight hours. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but no severe weather is expected. Widespread shower chances wind down by Wednesday afternoon, but a few showers may linger into Thursday. Total accumulations across West Michigan will vary from a tenth of an inch to over a half an inch. Temperatures ease back into the upper 60s, falling closer to our seasonal averages. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A shower possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon showers likely. Rumbles of thunder possible. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the upper 60s .

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s near 70 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube