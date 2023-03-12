Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, light snow showers developing

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Grand Rapids officially received 11.7" from Friday morning's system, which pushed us over 100" of snow on the season! More snow is expected in the next few days as well. Today temperatures increase into the middle 30s, with calm winds. There is a chance for light snow today and Monday. As of now, models are trending towards 2" to 3" of snow accumulation between Sunday and Monday, although accumulations will vary based on ground temperature as we have been mild the last couple days. This is pale in comparison to our most recent snow storm! Monday features our coldest temperature of the week in the lower 30s, but conditions will return to seasonable by mid-week as temperatures slowly climb back to the 40s. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered light snow showers. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 20s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered light snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. A few lake effect flurries possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the middle 40s.

